DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four local area Rite Aid drugstores will soon be closing their doors for good.
Recently, Ride Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Court documents obtained by 2 NEWS show a total of 154 stores slated as initial closures.
Of the 154, four locations are in or around the Dayton region.
- Bellefontaine – Store 4767
- 230 S. Main Street
- Dayton – Store 3084
- 146 Woodman Drive
- New Carlisle – Store 2629
- 120 S. Main Street
- Springfield – Store 3247
- 401 W. North Street
The stores closing are described as “underperforming.” At this time, a set closing date has yet to be determined.
If your pharmacy is one of the affected locations, Rite Aid says your prescriptions will be transferred to either a different location or pharmacy, depending on location.