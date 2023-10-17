DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four local area Rite Aid drugstores will soon be closing their doors for good.

Recently, Ride Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Court documents obtained by 2 NEWS show a total of 154 stores slated as initial closures.

Of the 154, four locations are in or around the Dayton region.

Bellefontaine – Store 4767 230 S. Main Street

Dayton – Store 3084 146 Woodman Drive

New Carlisle – Store 2629 120 S. Main Street

Springfield – Store 3247 401 W. North Street



The stores closing are described as “underperforming.” At this time, a set closing date has yet to be determined.

If your pharmacy is one of the affected locations, Rite Aid says your prescriptions will be transferred to either a different location or pharmacy, depending on location.