HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) — Ramp and tug workers at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are returning to work after a strike.

Lasting 12 days, 1,100 members of Teamsters Local 100 will be returning to work after the Teamsters Union reached a tentative agreement. The union called the strike due to “unfair labor practice.”

Teamsters protest at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport near the DHL Express Hub Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Erlanger Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Although workers at CVG were the ones that initiated the strike, members of Teamsters across the country went on strike to not cross the picket line.

“Teamsters don’t cross picket lines’ isn’t just a saying — it means something in our union, and it works,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “DHL tried hard to divide us. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters stepped up and fought back. This tentative agreement is a testament to the intestinal fortitude of the rank-and-file.”

Items included in the new contract are expected to include better benefits, higher wages and increased workplace safety, according to Teamsters. Members of Local 100 will soon have to take part in the ratification vote for the final tentative agreement.