BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — A fan-favorite cafe in Bellbrook will soon be temporarily closing their doors.

The Blue Berry Cafe announced on social media that the business would be closing on Friday, Jan. 19 in the current building. On Dec. 31, 2023, the cafe’s lease at 72 Bellbrook Plaza ended, after being at the location for just about 20 years.

Since the business will be closing later in January, the business will be open seven days a week until the final day. Employees will work to leave the space by Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Operators of the cafe made it clear in the post that the Blue Berry Cafe would never leave Bellbrook.

“So please stay with us – we will need your support now more than ever,” the post said. “We will continue to explore new ways to serve you – so stay tuned. Thank you and we love and appreciate you all so much!”

The cafe has been planning on reopening in another location within the city. As of now, an exact date has not been set.