DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Though economic experts say national inflation rates are trending downward, high prices on items remain.

Inflation for rent, mortgage, cars, and food have all taken a toll on the American buyer. High prices are making the “American Dream” a lot more difficult.

Small business owners in the Miami Valley are feeling the pinch.

“I will try to hold on much as I can, but I if it keeps rising, it’s going to be really hard,” said Darion Lewis, chef and owner of More Than a Apron.

Lewis says he’s depending on his personal savings to over the price increases at his restaurant, which he says is an investment in a dream.

“Its just like I want my stuff to stay consistent so I can stay around for the next 50 or 60 years,” said Lewis.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that between March 2021 and March 2022, almost 28,000 businesses opened. During that same time, nearly 22,000 closed.

Lewis says it’s a battle to keep the doors open.

“When you do it all by yourself and money’s coming out of your pocket, it is totally different. It’s so hard,” said Lewis.

Customers echo the strain caused by high prices, causing many to choose between paying their bills and continuing to support local businesses.

“Then you’re combating things like inflation, it’s putting you right back in this hole where you just feel like you can never dig out,” said Leola Lynch, customer at More Than a Apron.