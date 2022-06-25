LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – A Lincoln County business owner has been arrested and charged for both rape and possession or distribution of child pornography.

31-year-old Derek Wayne Rondeau of Sioux Falls was arrested earlier this week on charges of second-degree burglary. However, he also has a case pending from last week.

According to court papers, Rondeau raped a 15-year-old last week and attempted to solicit child pornography. He was also charged with trying to force his victim to withhold information from officials.

An order was issued by the judge stating Rondeau can’t have any contact with his victim or their family. Any other bond was revoked for him.

Rondeau owns a recycling junkyard in Tea.