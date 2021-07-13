Business catches fire after vehicle crashes into it

CLAY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A local business caught fire early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into it, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They tell us a pick-up truck drove off the road and into Howell’s Body & Frame Service on National Road in Clay Twp. It was reported at 1:32 a.m.

Crews on scene say they are unsure if a person is still inside the pick-up truck that crashed into the building. Our 2 News photographer on scene says the building is partially collapsed.

We are working to get more information. We will update this story as we learn more.