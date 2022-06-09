CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has announced that he will be teaming up with Kroger Health to help eliminate food insecurity.

In Burrow’s 2019 Heisman Trophy speech, he shared his experience growing up in a community where many didn’t know where their next meal was going to come from.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too,” an emotional Burrow said during the ceremony.

This speech spurred thousands of dollars in donations to the Athens County Food Pantry and led to the creation of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, which has amassed more than $1.3 million dollars since it was founded.

“As an athlete, I know the value of good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle,” Burrow said.

“I am honored to work together with Kroger to encourage families to make changes in their daily lives that can lead to healthier lifestyles, while also increasing access to nutritious foods for underserved communities. I look forward to sharing these important messages to Bengals Nation.”