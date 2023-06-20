(WKBN) — As warm weather and sunny skies draw more people (and pets) outside, it’s open season for ticks — and you’re their prey! Not to fear, there are methods of avoiding ticks and steps to follow if one of the little critters finds its way onto you regardless.

How do I avoid ticks?

One of the first places to start your tick cleanse is in your own backyard — literally. One method the CDC recommends for tick-proofing your yard is to treat it with pesticides. For those who prefer to avoid treatment, there are a series of other prevention methods to help keep your yard tick-free.

Remove yard litter, such as piles of leaves and sticks

Keep your yard cut short by mowing the lawn frequently

If your yard is surrounded by woods, create a 3-foot barrier of woodchips or gravel as a boundary

Put up fences that will discourage animals that may be carrying ticks, such as deer, raccoons and stray dogs

If you’re brave enough to stray from the confines of your yard, the American Hiking Society has tips for avoiding ticks in the wild.

When going out for a wooded stroll, it is best to wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants to cover exposed skin that could be appealing to a hungry tick. Next, tuck your shirt into your pants and your pants into your socks to ensure there aren’t any gaps for ticks to jump on.

Once you get home, it is best to remove and wash your clothes instantly to kill any ticks that may have hitched a ride back with you. Following that up with an immediate shower and thorough tick examination will help ensure you stay tick-free.

What should I do if I find a tick on me?

If you find a tick on yourself, the CDC says to remove it as soon as possible.

Using a pair of clean tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the surface of your skin as possible Pull directly upward with steady, even pressure. Be sure not to make any sudden, jerky or twisty movements — this could lead to the removal of the body of the tick while its head remains buried in your skin After removing the tick, thoroughly sanitize the area where it was

The best methods of disposing of a live tick include: putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed container, or flushing it down the toilet.

Recognizing symptoms

Even after you remove the tick, it is important to monitor your health to ensure you aren’t infected with a tick-borne disease.

If you notice any of the following symptoms after a tick bite, contact your doctor:

Fever or chills

Aches and pains, including headaches, fatigue and muscle aches

Rashes

What types of ticks are in Ohio?

For our Ohio residents, there are typically three species of ticks that humans are likely to encounter, according to the Ohio Department of Health: the American dog tick, the black-legged tick and the lone star tick.

The American dog tick

This tick can be found throughout Ohio in grassy fields, clearings and areas with little tree cover. Its preferred hosts include small rodents to medium size animals — including domestic pets — as well as humans.

It can transmit rocky mountain spotted fever and, occasionally, tularemia.

The American dog tick. Courtesy: CDC

The black-legged tick

This tick has been reported to ODH in 70 Ohio counties, most commonly in the eastern and southeastern ones. It prefers to live in wooded, brushy habitats. Their preferred hosts include small rodents and deer.

It can transmit Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Powassan virus disease.

In the WKBN 27 First News viewing area, ticks have been established — 6+ ticks or 2+ life stages identified within the same year — in the following counties: Columbiana, Lawrence, Mahoning and Trumbull.

The black-legged tick generally lays dormant during the cold winter months and becomes active in late March or early April. May and June are in the peak season for ticks looking for a host. It then drops off for a few months and increases again in October/November as they seek a host for the winter months.

The black-legged tick. Courtesy of: AP/CDC

The lone star tick

This tick is found throughout Ohio, with a concentration in the southern part of the state. It prefers woodland areas with undergrowth. They find hosts in a variety of creatures, including squirrels, raccoons, deer, cattle, certain bird species, dogs and humans.

These ticks are most active April through September and can transmit ehrlichiosis.

The lone star tick. Courtesy of: AP/James Gathany/CDC

What should I do if I find a tick on my pet?

Prevention is key when it comes to protecting your furry friends from tick-borne diseases, as vaccines are not available to treat most of them after the fact. There is a variety of tick-borne disease prevention products available for purchase to better protect pets — talk to your vet for suggestions.

Anytime after pets have been outside, especially in environments where ticks reside, it is a good idea to give your furry friend a good rubdown to ensure they aren’t carrying a little friend of their own. Just like when you find a tick on yourself, remove it from your pet as soon as possible. There are a number of pet tick-removal tools for purchase, found at most pet stores.

Ticks can borrow in the smallest of areas, so pay special attention to these spots when checking your pet for ticks: the tail area, in and around the ears, around the eyes, under collars, under front legs and between the back legs, and between the toes.