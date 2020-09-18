Buck’s Giannis wins second consecutive MVP award, per reports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after scoring against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game on August 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis – Pool/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the announcement Friday morning.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the NBA postseason, failed to beat out the Miami Heat earlier this month in their second-round series.

Giannis is the first player since Steph Curry in 2015 and 2016 to win MVP twice in a row, according to CBS Sports.

To start the offseason, Antetokounmpo reportedly met with Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry to discuss an extension to Antetokounmpo’s contract.

