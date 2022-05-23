DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office kicked off their Click-It or Ticket campaign Monday.

You can expect to see more law enforcement on the roadways as a way to remind drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up or face the legal consequences, including fines for not wearing a seat belt.

Click It or Ticket is a national effort to bring awareness to the importance of wearing seat belts while traveling in a motor vehicle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 51% of the 23,824 occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 were not wearing seat belts.

Research has shown that wearing lap/shoulder seat belts reduce the risk of fatal injury to the front seat passengers by 45% and the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%.

NHTSA indicates that while seat belt usage has climbed to about 90%, there are still millions of motorists daily that are not buckling up.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol during this campaign. Deputies will strictly enforce and issue citations for failure to wear seat belts and for failing to properly restrain children. Children must be restrained utilizing the appropriate device for their age and weight.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs May 23 through June 5.