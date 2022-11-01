Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed and the Buckeyes are in the coveted top-four places to start.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) was ranked No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff poll alongside Clemson (No. 4), Georgia (No. 3), and Tennessee (No. 1) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Alabama are considered the first two teams out of the Playoff by the committee.

At the end of the season, the top four teams in the CFP rankings advance to the Playoff for a chance to win the national championship. The semifinals are set to be played on New Year’s Eve in Glendale for the Fiesta Bowl and in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 9, 2023.

These rankings will likely see a significant shuffle next Tuesday as No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Tennessee play each other on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, in a highly anticipated matchup.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 44-31 win over Penn State to extend its unbeaten record heading into the final month of the regular season. OSU plays Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston at noon as they look to improve its record to 9-0.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 1, 2022)

1 Tennessee 2 Ohio State 3 Georgia 4 Clemson

5 Michigan 6 Alabama 7 TCU 8 Oregon 9 Southern California 10 LSU 11 Mississippi 12 UCLA 13 Kansas State 14 Utah 15 Penn State 16 Illinois 17 North Carolina 18 Oklahoma State 19 Tulane 20 Syracuse 21 Wake Forest 22 NC State 23 Oregon State 24 Texas 25 UCF