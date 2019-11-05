Buckeyes coming off bye week preparing for Maryland

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coming off their second bye week of the season, the Buckeyes now turn their attention to Maryland.
The bye week came at a good time for Ohio State after their big 38-7 win against Wisconsin at the Shoe on Oct. 26.
Maryland (3-6) is coming off a home loss to Michigan, 38-7.
Buckeye coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference, Tuesday, at about 11:45am.
Ohio State versus Maryland is scheduled to kickoff at noon at Ohio Stadium.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.