Buckeyes coming off bye week preparing for Maryland

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: Thayer Munford #75, Josh Myers #71, Gavin Cupp #61 and Jonah Jackson #73 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warm up prior to game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coming off their second bye week of the season, the Buckeyes now turn their attention to Maryland. 

The bye week came at a good time for Ohio State after their big 38-7 win against Wisconsin at the Shoe on Oct. 26.  

Maryland (3-6) is coming off a home loss to Michigan, 38-7.  

Buckeye coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference, Tuesday, at about 11:45am. 

Ohio State versus Maryland is scheduled to kickoff at noon at Ohio Stadium.

