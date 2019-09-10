Live Now
Defense for Brooke Skylar Richardson begins today

Buckeyes, Coach Ryan Day preparing for B10 opener against Indiana

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes completes a pass to K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes for a first down in the third quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Florida Atlantic 45-21. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After the shutout win against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day now turn their attention to the Indiana Hoosiers. 

The Buckeyes beat the Bearcats by a score of 42-0 at the Shoe last Saturday, while the Hoosiers are coming off a 52-0 win against Eastern Illinois.  

“I think today was another step in the journey, the right step — where we want to be,” Ryan Day said following the win on Saturday. 

The Buckeyes and Hoosier are both undefeated at 2-0 on the season, with this game being the conference opener for both teams.  The game is scheduled for noon, at Ohio Stadium, this Saturday.

Day’s weekly news conference is scheduled for noon, Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS