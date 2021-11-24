DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Donn from Buckeye Vodka joins us with two great holiday drink recipes!

Peppermint Martini

Ingredients:

● 1 oz Buckeye Vodka

● 1 oz Irish Creme Liqueur

● 1 oz Rumple Minze or any Peppermint Schnapps

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients with ice into a shaker, and mix.

2. Rim a glass with finely crushed peppermint candies, pour and enjoy!

Apple Cider Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

● 1 oz Buckeye Vodka

● 1 oz Calvados (or any apple brandy)

● 0.25 oz Mulled Syrup (made by combining 1 part water, 1 part sugar, and mulling spices)

● 0.25 oz Apple Cider

● 4 Dashes Orange Bitter

● Orange Peel

Directions:

1. Combine all liquid ingredients in a glass. Add one large ice cube and stir drink.

2. Garnish by taking the fresh orange peel and rim the glass with the oils.

3. Drop the orange peel into the drink, and enjoy.