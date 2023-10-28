DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Buckeye Harley-Davidson hosts a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday.

Located at 7220 North Dixie Drive, Buckeye Harley-Davidson is hosting a Halloween event for all ages on Oct. 28. From 3 to 5 p.m., kids can participate in Trunk or Treat, and then from 6 to 8 p.m., adults can enjoy their own Halloween party.

Free games, crafts and candy will be provided at Trunk or Treat. Everyone is encouraged to dress up and get creative with costumes.

Then as the sun sets, adults can enjoy free beer and activities like boozy bobbin’ for apples. A costume contest will be held at 7 p.m., with a $100 prize for the best costume.

Admission is free. Find more information here.