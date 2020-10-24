Bubbles everywhere after someone put dish soap in the fountain in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a bizarre scene in Troy last night after someone poured dish soap into the new fountain on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza.

It was discovered at around 11 p.m. Soap bubbles filled the fountain and overflowed onto the plaza and surrounding sidewalks. The Troy fire department sprayed more than 1,000 gallons of water to clean the area.

Police say they don’t have suspect at this time, but they are checking surveillance cameras in the area.