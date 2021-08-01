Brunks Cut N’ Carve owner retires after 50 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Brunk’s Cut N Carve owner Jack Brunk Sr. celebrated his retirement Sunday, after 50 years of service owning and operating his store Brunks Meat Shoppe.

The shop is located at 8634 N. Dixie Drive, and offers a variety of meats. Brunk Sr. started his market in 1972 after originally working for multiple different major grocery chains.

The pandemic forced Brunk Sr. to push his retirement celebration back to this year, but he’s thankful he got to celebrate with the community finally.

“It’s been good, the people out here are the greatest, they’ve supported over the years and I appreciate all the people in Butler Township,” said Brunk Sr.

Now, Brunk’s says his son will be taking over the family business.