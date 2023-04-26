(WFLA) — Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, gave birth to the former couple’s first grandchild last week.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Willis announced the arrival of Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who she said was born at home on April 18.

“You are pure magic,” Willis wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis’ stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, also shared excitement over the new addition to the family in the comments of the post.

“So much love for this little birdie,” Moore wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“Omg we love her so so much,” read Heming Willis’ comment, which had its own smattering of heart-eyes emojis.

Several celebrities like Hilary Duff and Alyssa Milano also shared their congratulations on the new mother’s Instagram post.

In December 2022, Willis announced she and her boyfriend, singer Derek Richard Thomas, were expecting a child.

“[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point,” she told People earlier this month.

Moore and Bruce Willis divorced in 2000, but the actors have remained close friends over the past two decades. Bruce attended Moore’s wedding to Ashton Kutcher, and Moore was present at Bruce and Heming Willis’ ceremony.

Earlier this year, Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, nearly a year after he announced he would be stepping away from work. The actor celebrated his 68th birthday last month with Moore and their daughters.