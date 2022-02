High pressure brings bright blue skies, gusty winds and milder temperatures today.

TODAY: Sunny, windy and milder. High 51

TONIGHT: Clear skies, breezy and not as cold. low 37

PRESIDENT’S DAY (MONDAY): Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 61.

Rain develops Monday night with the next storm system. Temperatures continue mild on Tuesday before we cool down again on Wednesday. We stay in the 30s for the rest of the week. A late week storm system brings in a wintry mix Thursday and Friday.