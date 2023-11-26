DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A secondary cold front will move across the Miami Valley Sunday evening and overnight. As it does, any leftover rain showers will change over to snow flurries which could linger into Monday morning, but no snow accumulation is expected.

The coldest air of this late fall/early winter season will then rush into the Miami Valley with an unseasonably cold high in just the mid 30s Monday, dropping to the lower 30s Tuesday. And be sure to brace yourself for an early Tuesday morning low in the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain showers transitioning over to a few snow flurries, then turning partly cloudy overnight Low 28

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a stray flurry or two possible, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Unseasonably cold. High 35

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold! Low 19

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued unseasonably cold. High 31

If you’re not a fan of the cold, temperatures start to rebound midweek with highs getting back into the mid 40s Wednesday and even the lower 50s Thursday. Our next weathermaker will bring us a slight chance of rain late Thursday afternoon with rain becoming likely Thursday night and Friday.