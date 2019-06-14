Bridge construction in West Carrollton delayed until 2020

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A bridge construction that was set to begin in August has been delayed, according to the City of West Carrollton.

The city will reopen bidding on the Elm Street Bridge reconstruction project, which will also expand the bridge from 23′ to 78′, after the only contractor to submit a bid was 12 percent over-budget.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2020.

Work has already begun on the project, as a utility line was replaced and rerouted under Owl Creek in May by AT&T.

The next steps of the project also includes rerouting different lines, including water, sanitary sewer, Vectren and DP&L lines.

The bridge is expected to be closed for at least three months as the city will try to coincide with the summer break of the West Carrollton City School District. However, Gibbons Road will be open to serve as a detour.

The project is being paid for by state funds that includes a 50 percent grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission and a 50 percent no-interest loan, according to Rich Norton, service director of West Carrollton.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.