Brian Higgins trial re-scheduled to February 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Judge Thomas Rose of the U.S. District Federal Court allowed the trial of Brian Higgins to be continued until February 18, 2020.

The defense cited issues with discovery for the reason for the trial’s delay, which was scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 23.

“We’re scheduling a teleconference for Oct. 21 to make sure any issues in discovery are being taken care of,” Rose said.

Higgins was one of four men charged in the Dayton corruption probe. Higgins, former Dayton commissioner Joey Williams, former state rep. Clayton Luckie and city employee Roshawn Windburn were indicted in federal court on May 1.

Higgins allegedly committed mail and wire fraud. His charges are unrelated to others who were also charged in court.

His attorney Anthony Cicero has maintained Higgins was stymied by an informant in the corruption investigation from doing work he was charged with not completing.

Williams will appear in court Friday to change his plea. Williams had previously pleaded not guilty to one federal felony count.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.