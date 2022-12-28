Southerly winds have increased across the region. We will see them between 10 and 20 mph today, with slightly higher gusts possible. This, combined with some sunshine, will help afternoon highs climb into the 40s. Snow will continue to melt!

Overnight, lows will stay above freezing, dropping into the mid and upper 30s. It will start off mostly clear and then become partly cloudy into Thursday morning. More clouds will be around Thursday afternoon, but it will be even warmer, with highs reaching the 50-degree mark.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 43

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 38

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with showers likely. High 53

Rain develops Thursday night, and will continue at times on Friday. Soggy conditions are expected this weekend.