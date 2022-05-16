After seeing active showers and storms overnight, today will be cooler due to the passage of a cold front. With the cold air advection, scattered clouds are expected throughout the day and an isolated shower is possible this afternoon, but most of us will see a pleasant day with breezy and cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and cooler. High near 75

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Low 53

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and gorgeous. High 75

Temperatures rapidly warm by Friday to the upper 80s near 90 before crashing next weekend. Nearly daily chances of showers and/or storms through at least Saturday.