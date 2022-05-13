OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of individuals and families will hit the pavement on Saturday, May 14, when the Breast Cancer 5K CARE Walk returns for its 20th and final year.

The annual event has raised nearly $300,000 since 2001, with 100 percent of the proceeds helping organizations that support underserved and uninsured Miami Valley residents who are inflicted with cancer.

All proceeds will go towards the CARE Walk Fund, a component of The Dayton Foundation, with grants advised by a committee of longtime, dedicated community volunteers.

Walkers and runners of all ages are encouraged to participate. The event starts at Oakwood High School’s Mack Hummon Football Stadium located behind the high school at 1200 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood. Opening events, including registration and refreshments, begin at 8 a.m. with the walk starting promptly at 9 a.m. Registration is $15 per student, $25 per adult or $55 per family.

“Over the past 20 years, CARE Walk, which started as a grassroots, student-focused fundraiser, has grown into a larger community-wide event, raising significant funds to help cancer survivors with services not covered by insurance,” said Leigh Ann Fulford, co-founder of CARE Walk. “All funds raised support individuals in the Greater Dayton area and are tax deductible, thanks to having a fund through The Dayton Foundation.”