ODESSA, Texas (KETK) – The Odessa Police Department is warning residents of an active shooter, possibly two, in the city and says “there are multiple gunshot victims.”

According to an OPD Facebook post, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims.”

The post says the suspect hijacked a mail truck and urges residents to stay off the streets.

The story is developing. KETK will update it as more information becomes available.