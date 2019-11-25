Woman Shot in Head in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirms a woman was shot in the head just after 8:00 PM. It happened at 4259 Wenz Court in Dayton. The address is listed as part of the Stillwater Park Apartments.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way and will update this story with new information.

