Two people injured in shooting at Two-Bob’s Inn

JEFFERSON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were injured after a shooting this afternoon at Two-Bob’s Inn. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.
Two-Bob’s Inn is located in the 5600 block of Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township.
According to regional dispatch, police at the scene are still investigating what caused this shooting.
2 news has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.
