Teens shot and killed by homeowner identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two 17-year-old boys are dead after a shooting at a home in Dayton Wednesday night.

Police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Conners Street after a man called 911 to report that he had shot two people in his garage.

The Coroner was called to the scene shortly after police arrived.

Dayton Police say the teens were trespassing on the homeowner’s property when the shooting occurred. The shooter has been taken into custody for further questioning.

The teens have been identified as Devon Henderson and Javier Harrison, both of Dayton.

A car was towed from the scene, but police could not immediately say how the car is connected to the incident.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.