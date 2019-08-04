DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police confirm an active shooter investigation in downtown Dayton.
Dayton Police posted on Twitter just after 3 a.m. Sunday that they are investigating an active shooter incident.
A witness tells 2 NEWS they heard 20-30 shots in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. The witness says they later saw at least five bodies under white sheets lying in the streets.
Authorities have not confirmed a number of fatalities or injuries related to the shooting.
Authorities have not released any information about a suspect but did say in a press briefing the suspect is dead.
