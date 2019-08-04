Authorities investigate an active shooter incident on E. Fifth Street in the Oregon District on Sunday, August 4, 2019. (Photo: Ethan Fitzgerald)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police confirm an active shooter investigation in downtown Dayton.

Dayton Police posted on Twitter just after 3 a.m. Sunday that they are investigating an active shooter incident.

We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

If you witnessed the incident in the #OregonDistrict or have any information on the incident that would aid in the investigation, please call 937-225-6217. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

We will provide information and facts regarding the #OregonDistrict shooting through this account as they become available. This is a large scene and investigation. Thank you for your patience. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

A witness tells 2 NEWS they heard 20-30 shots in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. The witness says they later saw at least five bodies under white sheets lying in the streets.

Authorities have not confirmed a number of fatalities or injuries related to the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect but did say in a press briefing the suspect is dead.

2 NEWS has several crews at the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.

