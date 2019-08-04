1  of  2
Breaking News
Police confirm active shooter investigation in downtown Dayton 20 dead, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

Police confirm active shooter investigation in downtown Dayton

Breaking News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities investigate an active shooter incident on E. Fifth Street in the Oregon District on Sunday, August 4, 2019. (Photo: Ethan Fitzgerald)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police confirm an active shooter investigation in downtown Dayton.

Dayton Police posted on Twitter just after 3 a.m. Sunday that they are investigating an active shooter incident.

A witness tells 2 NEWS they heard 20-30 shots in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. The witness says they later saw at least five bodies under white sheets lying in the streets.

Authorities have not confirmed a number of fatalities or injuries related to the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect but did say in a press briefing the suspect is dead.

2 NEWS has several crews at the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS