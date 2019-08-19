One Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Dayton

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic_172225

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–A shooting has sent one person to the hospital. Police dispatch says it happened shortly after 10:00 PM near 18 Dover St. in Dayton.

They say a person was shot and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital after medics arrived on scene. There’s no word currently on his condition.
Police say they don’t have a suspect yet, but found a revolver at the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way and will update this story as new information arrives.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS