One Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–A shooting has sent one person to the hospital. Police dispatch says it happened shortly after 10:00 PM near 18 Dover St. in Dayton.

They say a person was shot and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital after medics arrived on scene. There’s no word currently on his condition.

Police say they don’t have a suspect yet, but found a revolver at the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way and will update this story as new information arrives.

