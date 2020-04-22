Live Now
Dayton Air Show postponed till later this summer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials of the Vectren Dayton Air Show announced Wednesday, April 22, that it is postponing the 2020 show until later this summer, having originally been scheduled for June 27 to June 28.

Show officials said in the press release that they are in close contact with the governor’s office, military, performers and other key organizations to determine the best weekend to reschedule the 2020 show.

Once a decision on a date is made, a public announcement will be made and posted on the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com.

Any tickets or specialty seating that has already been purchased for the 2020 show will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

