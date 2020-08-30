SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to Beckley Municipal Airport after reports that a small plane had crashed.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened before 3:00 this afternoon.
Details were not yet available about how many people were aboard the plane or if injuries were reported.
2 News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews respond to small plane crash is Springfield
- ‘This is what the country needs right now’: Opinion-free news coming to cable television this week
- Dayton church has banner supporting BLM stolen
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 922 new cases, 2 new deaths reported Sunday
- Global coronavirus cases top 25 million