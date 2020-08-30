Crews respond to small plane crash is Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to Beckley Municipal Airport after reports that a small plane had crashed.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened before 3:00 this afternoon.

Details were not yet available about how many people were aboard the plane or if injuries were reported.

2 News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

