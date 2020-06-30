Coronavirus in Ohio: Miami Twp. Roosters closes after 5 positive COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Roosters restaurant in Miami Township has closed after five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Dan Suffoletto with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County confirmed the positive cases to 2 NEWS. Suffaletto said Public Health is working with restaurant management to help reduce the spread.

Roosters has voluntarily suspended operations and begun enhanced cleaning of the facility in Miami Township. Health officials said those who became ill are being isolated and their close contacts are being asked to quarantine.



PHDMC said if you were at this location for any reason on June 25, or June 28, 2020, you may have been exposed to the virus and could be infected. Public Health is asking those individuals to monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should symptoms develop.

Public Health said there is “significant community spread in the area” and the public should take proper precautions at all times to protect themselves. Precautions include; wearing a mask when in public, keeping a safe distance from others, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Roosters posted a statement on its Facebook Page.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.