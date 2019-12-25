Car crash leads to fire, one dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person is dead after a two-car crash in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, it happened just before 11:00 AM on Abbey Avenue just north of US-35. One of the cars caught fire.

Regional Dispatch says at least five people were involved. One person was trapped and had to be extricated from a vehicle. One person was found dead at the scene.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene and will be updating this story on air and online.

