Brookville delays school 2 hours due to outage, over 2000 without power

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — An outage in Brookville has over 2000 people without power early Wednesday morning.

Brookville Schools website is reporting a two hour delay because of the outage. DP&L estimates power to be restored by 7 a.m.

