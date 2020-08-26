Brookville delays school 2 hours due to outage, over 2000 without power

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — An outage in Brookville has over 2000 people without power early Wednesday morning.
Brookville Schools website is reporting a two hour delay because of the outage. DP&L estimates power to be restored by 7 a.m.
Click here to view the DP&L outage map to see if any changes will be made.
