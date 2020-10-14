1 person dead after crash on Old Dayton Road in Perry Twp.

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One person died Tuesday after a crash in the 10000 block of Old Dayton Road in Perry Township.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the single car crash happened just after 3 p.m.

