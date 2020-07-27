1 dead, 3 in custody after shooting on SB I-75 near Austin Landing

DISCLAIMER: 2 NEWS is live at the scene. Please use your discretion when viewing this content.

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities confirmed that one person is dead and three are in custody after a man in a blue Jeep was seen shooting another car near Austin Landing Monday afternoon.

SB I-75 is still shutdown near Austin Boulevard due to heavy police presence.

According to a witness, he heard a couple of pops and looked back to see a man hanging out of a blue Jeep Liberty “unloading his gun” on the guy two cars ahead of him.

“He was pointing, he wasn’t doing a random shooting. He was aiming at this car,” the witness said. “This is something I never wish I would ever witness again.”

2 NEWS reporter Adam Rife verified that traffic from SB I-75 is being routed through Austin Boulevard at this time. He counts at least 16 marked Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles on the scene and six unmarked police cars.

Authorities from multiple departments are on the scene.