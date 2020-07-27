1 dead, 3 in custody after shooting on SB I-75 near Austin Landing

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DISCLAIMER: 2 NEWS is live at the scene. Please use your discretion when viewing this content.

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities confirmed that one person is dead and three are in custody after a man in a blue Jeep was seen shooting another car near Austin Landing Monday afternoon.

SB I-75 is still shutdown near Austin Boulevard due to heavy police presence.

According to a witness, he heard a couple of pops and looked back to see a man hanging out of a blue Jeep Liberty “unloading his gun” on the guy two cars ahead of him.

“He was pointing, he wasn’t doing a random shooting. He was aiming at this car,” the witness said. “This is something I never wish I would ever witness again.”

2 NEWS reporter Adam Rife verified that traffic from SB I-75 is being routed through Austin Boulevard at this time. He counts at least 16 marked Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles on the scene and six unmarked police cars.

Authorities from multiple departments are on the scene. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS