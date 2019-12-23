Breakfast Santas leave large tip at Trotwood restaurant

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A local group called the Breakfast Santas struck again Monday morning by surprising a waitress in Trotwood with a large tip.

The group played it off as a birthday celebration as 2 NEWS was able to sneakily get video and keep the real reason they were there a surprise.

After their meal, the group surprised their waitress, Karen Thompson, with a tip of $2,500.

The money was from the 26 people eating and some from a few people who wanted to donate but couldn’t make it to the restaurant for brunch.

Thompson works at Burkey Family Restaurant and said it was actually their second large tip of the day.

“We had a group in here earlier that was also ‘Surprise Santas’, so we didn’t think anything about this group, we were surprised,” said Thompson. “It was really awesome, the people were really nice and I’ll share it with all of the employees here.”

This marked the third time these Breakfast Santas surprised a local waiter, but they were very specific with their location.

“Every place that we went, Beavercreek, the North Dixie area, and now Trotwood, we wanted to make sure that we took care of the tornado impacted families,” said Tina Marker, a Breakfast Santa coordinator. “We wanted to make sure that people didn’t think we had forgotten about everything that they’d been through.”

Burkey Family Restaurant closed for five and a half weeks after the Memorial Day tornadoes damaged it, so the Breakfast Santas hope they use this money to fill in the gap.

“Our particular waitress, her mother’s home was destroyed, so I’m sure the family is going through a lot of changes right now, and they had a lot of financial things going on that we can help with,” said Marker. “So we’re happy that we found a family that needs the help.”

Marker said they have plans to come back even stronger next year, possibly making this a year-round donation, not just during the holiday season.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.