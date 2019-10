DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Eleven people and one couple, all age 60 and older, were chosen to be the faces of the 2020 Dayton 60 Strong calendar. They were chosen by a panel of judges because of their amazing stories of survival and overcoming unimaginable feats.

Striking their best pose, they gathered at the Dayton Art Institute Thursday for a calendar shoot sponsored by PriMed Physicians.