DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, October 12 marks the second to last ‘Brake for Breakfast’ event held by Premier Health this month.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Premier Health says motorists can drive through and pick up a free breakfast bag and helpful breast health information on their morning commute. Commuters don’t have to leave their cars to participate.

Premier Health says its goal is to encourage women 40 and older to get an annual mammogram and spread the word to women they know.

Each event will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m, Premier Health says. Tuesday’s event will be at Atrium Medical Center at 1 Medical Center Drive in Middletown.

The final ‘Brake for Breakfast’ will be Thursday, October 14 at Miami Valley Hospital Couth at 2400 Miami Valley Drive in Centerville.