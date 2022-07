RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was hit by a car in Riverside Wednesday evening.

Riverside police dispatchers said the incident happened in the 2500 block of Guernsey Dell Avenue around 7 p.m. An 8-year-old boy was riding his bike when he was hit by a car.

The condition of the boy is not known at this time and it’s not known if he was taken to the hospital.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.