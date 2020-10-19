Presidential campaigns targeting battleground Ohio in the final weeks leading up to the election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vice President Mike Pence is returning to southwest Ohio this week as the battle for Ohio heats up. Vice President Pence will speak in Cincinnati Wednesday. The Biden campaign returned to Ohio Monday.

Political analysts say most people have made up their minds already, so the focus for both campaigns has largely shifted to convincing people to vote.

A second trip to Ohio in as many weeks for the vice president underscores how valuable the buckeye state’s 18 electoral votes could prove to be in two weeks.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee held a press call Monday. The campaign chair says he feels better about the pathway to victory right now than at any point this year, despite recent polling.

The Biden campaign is sticking with socially-distanced events. A Biden bus tour is rolling through Ohio this week ahead of the vice president’s trip.

Dr. Daniel Birdsong, a senior lecturer of political science at the University of Dayton, says, “Are these really changing minds or are they just voters that will get to the polls anyway? That kind of remains to be seen.”

WATCH: Election officials throughout the state continue to process a high number of early voters as a nationwide study warns tens of thousands of improperly-filled out absentee ballots could be rejected.

Dr. Birdsong says the efforts on both sides are unlikely to change anyone’s minds. “They may be independent, but there seems to be not that many undecideds.”

Dr. Birdsong says polling shows more independents are voting for Biden, but RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says the data she’s seeing in battleground states is giving them confidence.

Dr. Birdsong says it’s an interesting real-time experiment to see if people are responding more to in-person rallies or virtual events. “They’re intended to show strength, strength in numbers and enthusiasm. That enthusiasm can bolster your supporters out there.”