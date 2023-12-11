BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The grandmother accused of shooting an infant in the head appeared in court on Monday.

According to our sister station WLWT, Mia Desiree Harris is the grandmother that is accused. She had her bond set by a judge at $1.5 million. According to prosecutors, the child is in grave condition.

Harris is accused of intentionally shooting at several family members, including her 6-month-old granddaughter. The shooting is believed to have happened Saturday morning in Butler County.

Although Harris is currently being charged with felonious assault, prosecutors say additional charges could be filed.