The City of Trotwood issues boil advisory for residents.

The City of Trotwood has issued a boil advisory for residents due to a water main break on MacMillan Drive.

Residents are advised to boil their water for three minutes minimum when using for oral hygiene or intake.

The advisory affects all residents on MacMillan Drive, Coleridge Drive, and Palomar Avenue.

The advisory will remain in effect until farther notice.