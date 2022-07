DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Moraine Police Department has confirmed that the body of a deceased male was recovered from the Great Miami River Sunday morning.

The body was recovered shortly after 9 a.m. between the Main Street overpass and the West Carrollton low dam.

The identity of the male has not been confirmed.

The incident is being investigated by the Five Rivers Metroparks and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, police said in a release.

