TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, an autopsy was performed by the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner which identified the body found in Prosser Reservoir as Kiely Rodni, the missing 16 year-old girl.

After being missing for more than two weeks, Rodni’s body, along with her car, was found in the Prosser Reservoir by an independent group of searchers, Adventures with Purpose, on Sunday.

“We have located a decedent inside the vehicle,” Nevada County Sherrif Shannon Moon said in a news conference on Monday. “We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify but it’s more than likely where we are today.”

Rodni was last seen in early August after reportedly attending a party with more than 100 minors and young adults near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The next day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s KTXL they were treating her disappearance as a possible abduction since her car was also missing. The last known ping from Rodni’s cellphone was near Prosser Lake but previous searches prior to Sunday had not turned up any signs of Kiely or her vehicle.

About 35 minutes after Oregon-based Adventures with Purpose began searching Prosser Reservoir, diver Nick Rinn said he discovered Rodni’s vehicle.

“It’s an emotional moment for sure, especially when I first dropped down. The first thing I saw was the vehicle upside down. I looked at the license plate, could tell right away this was the vehicle that we were looking for,” Rinn told KTXL. He was also able to see human remains in the car.

“We notified family, and dad and grandpa were there less than two minutes,” team leader Doug Bishop said. “It was tough. It was very, very tough. Very tough moment.”

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.