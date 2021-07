DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A body was found early Tuesday morning in Dayton.

Police were called to the area of Garland Ave. and Sheridan Ave. around 12:30 a.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a neighbor found the man’s body and crews on scene tell us he had been there for a while.

The body has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation.