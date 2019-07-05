Board of Realtors has separate fund largely untouched

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A more than $300,000 disaster relief fund is now more than halfway depleted. The Dayton Area Board of Realtors has set up a local fund with only one applicant so far.

It will cost Miami Valley families hundreds of thousands of dollars to rebuild following the memorial day tornadoes. The Dayton Area Board of Realtors can help with some of those costs.

“(You can use the money to pay) insurance deductibles, to rent dumpsters, to pay down payments to get a rental facility,” said Jan Leverett, Dayton Realtors 2019 president.

Last month, they along with the Ohio Realtors and the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors partnered to create a $325,000 relief fund.

“We’re here. Us realtors, we’re not just about buying and selling houses. We’re here to help rebuild our communities,” Leverette said.

So far, about 450 people have applied to get money from that fund. About 250 people are approved. It’s left $125,000 in the fund but that could be claimed by applicants already in the pipeline.

“There’s always the possibility of us applying for more,” Leverette said.

Leverett said Dayton Realtors have a separate $40,0000 fund with only one applicant.

“I expected it to all be gone by now. I think people have been hesitant to ask for it or they just not known how to go about doing it,” Leverette said.

There are still many people in need of financial assistance. As long as there is a need, Leverette says realtors are prepared to help.

If you want to take advantage of this money you are encouraged to visit the Dayton Area Board of Realtor’s office at 1515 Main Street.

