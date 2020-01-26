Bloomberg campaign holds gun violence discussion in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s team hosted a community conversation on gun safety in Dayton Saturday.
It was held at McKinley United Methodist Church. The conversation gave people a chance to speak openly about gun violence.
Susie Lane is a part of Moms Demand Action. She says, “I think almost every democrat is behind gun control legislation. We’re behind them because we believe we can make a difference.”
The Bloomberg campaign says Ohio currently ranks 27th in the country for gun violence. Michael Bloomberg himself was not in Dayton, just representatives of his campaign.
